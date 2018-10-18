'Million Can March' food drive set

The Nappanee United Methodist Church will once again be sponsoring its "Million Can March" to benefit the Open Door Food Pantry of Nappanee, which is located in the historic Depot Plaza. This marks the 15th year that the church has organized this event.

Many volunteers are needed to coordinate this mission, and there are a number of ways to lend support.

Able hands are welcome to assist in stapling flyers to grocery bags, which will then be distributed through the Nappanee community on Saturday, October 20.

Residents are then asked to contribute canned non-perishable items and place them in the bags, which will then be picked up on Saturday, October 27.

Folks may volunteer to select an area of Nappanee that they wish to oversee for the hanging of bags and collection of the donations.

Workers are also sought to help sort and count the cans of food once all of the bags have been returned to the church.

For more information, or to volunteer for the "Million Can March," call 574-773-4183, send an e-mail to office@nappaneeumc.com, or visit the church's website at www.nappaneeumc.com.