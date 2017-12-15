Menominee Elem. Eleves

Lisa Miller spent hours every day this week with Menominee Elementary students demonstrating that it is as joyous to give as it is to receive. The Elves Workshop is funded by the Menominee Parent Teacher Organization and provided the students with the supplies and an opportunity to make a thoughtful hand made gift for their loved ones.

The children worked in stations as adult volunteers offered assistance. While the kids weren't busy making their hand made gift they were magically transforming brown paper bags into ornate gift bags.