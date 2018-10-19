Meg Meredith Robinson to be featured on WBOI

Meg Meredith Robinson will be featured on WBOI FM radio station in Fort Wayne. Robinson is an 8th grader at Lincoln Junior High.

She has been singing all her life, she performed publicly for the first time in 3rd grade as a student at Menominee Elementary School, and now writes her own music.

As a student at Menominee, Robinson shared that her music teacher Mr. Pickell encouraged her to perform in the 3rd grade talent show.

“Mr. Pickell was the best. He encouraged me to enter the talent show in 3rd grade. He worked with me on my piece leading up to the performance and it was from that experience that I knew this is my thing.” she shared with a bright smile.

Sarah Robinson, Meg’s mother, shared proudly, “It’s one thing for a young lady to play and sing in her room, but to challenge themselves to perform on stage takes courage.”

Robinson shared that she didn’t remember experiencing much anxiety on stage but was concerned that she might forget her lyrics. She did not forget her lyrics and has been performing ever since.

Robinson shared that her experience performing at Wild Rose Moon during open mic nights has helped her to continue to develop her talent.

“George (Executive Director at Wild Rose Moon) has helped me out so much. I used to only perform covers. Over time George encouraged me to sing without my lyrics and write my own songs. He gave me something to work on each time I performed. The people there are so nice and I learned so much.”

Sarah Robinson confirmed, “The encouragement from George really helped her spread her wings as a performer.”

