MCSD: Plymouth men arrested for burglarizing storage facility

A pair of Plymouth men were arrested early Sunday after they allegedly broke into a city storage facility.

Marshall County sheriff’s Deputy A.J. Wozniak spotted a man carrying several bags cross Oak Drive and get into a waiting vehicle parked at Dairy Queen, 1621 W. Jefferson St., shortly before 3 a.m.

Wozniak pulled the car over near the intersection of Oakhill Avenue and Michigan Street.

Inside the car were Jeremy J. Goodrich, 38, who was the driver, Jason Lee Goad, 32, Wozniak said in a news release.

Read more about this in Tuesday's edition of the Pilot News.