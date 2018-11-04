MCSD: Plymouth couple abused toddler

A Plymouth couple was being held in the Marshall County Jail on $100,000 cash bond late Saturday on charges they severely abused a 2-year-old boy.

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday charged Dawn Walter, 31, and Micah Kunkle, 33, both of Quince Road, with

– aggravated battery when it results in loss or impairment of a bodily function, a Level 3 felony,

– battery with serious bodily injury to person under 14, a Level 3 felony,

– neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, a Level 3 felony,

– battery resulting bodily injury to a person under 14, a Level 5 felony,

– and neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.

Marshall County sheriff’s Deputy Les McFarland said in a news release that Walter was arrested Friday while Kunkle was taken into custody Saturday.

McFarland said the investigation into the pair started after officials with St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka contacted the sheriff’s department on Oct. 23 to report a possible case of child abuse.

