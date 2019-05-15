MCSD: Man arrested for OWI after causing U.S. 31 crash

A South Bend man was being held on $1,500 cash bond late Tuesday after he was arrested for allegedly driving drunk when he made an illegal U-turn on U.S. 31, causing a collision.

Marshall County sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Jeff Snyder said deputies arrested Gary W. Hurst, 39, on suspicion of operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 percent or more and driving a vehicle after being judged an habitual traffic violator.

Hurst had been driving a 2019 Ford F150 north on U.S. 31, south of Veteran’s Parkway, shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday when he suddenly decided to make an illegal U-turn at an emergency vehicle turnaround area, according to Snyder.

Hurst’s sudden decision to make the U-turn caused several other drivers to slam on their brakes to avoid hitting Hurst’s pickup.

