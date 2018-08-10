MCSD: Man arrested for neglect after drugs, 9 children found in home

A LaPorte man was being held in the Marshall County Jail late Thursday on allegations he neglected nine children in his care earlier this week.

Marshall County sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua D. Murray, 28, shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of a single count of felony neglect and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, Det. Lt. Duane Culp said in a news release.

Murray was being held on $3,000 cash bond late Thursday, jail officials said.

Deputies were called to a home in the 4500 block of Olive Road to check on the well-being of a woman and her five children.

When officers arrived they found Murray alone with nine children – aged 3 months to 9 years.

