MCSD dispatcher recognized for giving baby delivery instructions over phone

Marshall County Sheriff Matt Hassel and 911 Director Matt Pitney recognized Sgt. Bret Reinhold for his help in delivering a baby on Feb. 6.

The 911 center received a call from a male stating that his girlfriend's contractions were about 45 seconds apart.

After dispatching police and EMS to the home on 16th road, Reinhold began talking the caller through instructions to deliver the baby.

The caller told Reinhold that the feet were showing first. Reinhold could hear the mother pushing and at 11:23 a.m. he could hear the sounds of newborn baby girl.

Soon the EMS and police were on the scene and could take over the care of the mother and newborn baby.

Pitney explained that the dispatch center rarely has the opportunity to help with the actual delivery because the first responders usually arrive on the scene to take over.

Because of the special event the department awarded Reinhold with a stork pin with a pink baby because it was a baby girl.

