MCEDC official: 1 building in River Gate South should have some residents in January

A sleek, downtown Plymouth apartment complex is expected to have its initial occupants early next year.

Jerry Chavez, Marshall County Economic Development Corp. president and CEO, told the Plymouth Redevelopment Commission during a recent meeting that residents are on track in January to begin occupying the building closest to Michigan Street in the three-building River Gate South complex.

The other two buildings in the 39-unit apartment complex will remain under construction and are expected to start having residents in successive months as construction wraps up.

In June, River Gate South’s developers rolled out a website showing the various floor plans and rental prices that will be offered for the apartments.

Rental prices have since been removed from the development’s website, rgsliving.com.

According to an earlier listing on the website, rental prices range from $1,195-1,270 per month for a 750-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath apartment to $2,125-$2,155 for a 1,373-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment.

“Hard-hat” tours were conducted in June and July to show the buildings to officials and prospective renters.

In December 2017, the Plymouth Common Council approved a six-year tax abatement for the property just south of the Yellow River near the intersection of Michigan and East Lake streets.

The tax abatement will be phased out over six years, with the development receiving a 100 percent abatement in the first year and paying all taxes in the seventh year.

Plymouth City Attorney Sean Surrisi previously said the abatement will decrease by 5 percent in each of the six years.

In the abatement’s second year, Mishawaka-based developer Scott Sivan will receive a 95 percent abatement and in the sixth year a 75 percent abatement.

Surrisi previously said the first year of the abatement will likely go into effect in either 2019 or 2020, but that will ultimately be determined by the Marshall County Assessor’s Office.

The 1.37-acre development has an estimated value of a little more than $9.5 million, according to a resolution previously passed by the council.