Mayor: Domestic violence victim thanks first responders

A domestic violence victim praised the professionalism of Plymouth’s first responders, according to a letter she sent to the fire department.

Fire Chief Rod Miller read the letter at Mayor Mark Senter’s behest to the Plymouth Board of Works and Safety during its Monday meeting.

The woman, whose name was redacted from the copy of the email Senter distributed among media at the meeting, said she was the victim of domestic violence during the early morning hours of a day in late September, breaking several fingers in the altercation.

“I had ran out of my home with my two daughters, ages 5 and 3, barefoot and scared,” the woman writes. “It was the EMTs that not only took care of my girls and I but also comforted us in a time of need. You never know how thankful you should be of police, EMS, and fire until you one day need them. That night I was in crazy amounts of pain, I was heartbroken of what my girls had to see, and I was scared of what would happen, but those two EMTs/paramedics made everything so much easier."

