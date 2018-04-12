Mayor’s secretary and her boyfriend charged with theft

Plymouth’s Promotion of the City Coordinator and her boyfriend have been charged with theft, accused of taking thousands of dollars from an acquaintance.

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Laura E. Mann, 52, of Plymouth, with two counts of theft on Friday.

Mann has not been arrested. Instead a summons for her to appear in court has been issued. Her initial hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 1, in Marshall Superior Court I.

Both charges are Level 6 felonies punishable by six months to two and a half years if convicted.

The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Kevin Bridgman, 50, of Plymouth with seven counts of theft, alleging he took about $15,400 between February 2015 and February 2016.

Bridgman is accused of taking the money by writing checks payable to himself on Jeffrey Bartlett’s account and using Bartlett’s credit cards, according to the charging paperwork filed.

A summons was also issued for Bridgman to make an initial court appearance. His arraignment is also scheduled for May 1 in Marshall Superior Court I.

In one of the charges, Mann is accused of transferring $2,144 from the bank account of Fishers resident Bartlett to the account of her son at Trine University in early December 2014.

In the other felony charge, Mann is accused of using Bartlett’s credit card in April 2015 to pay $604.31 to Allied Collection Services for a debt owed by her son. The son is not identified in the court documents