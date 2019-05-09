May is National Bike Month

National Bike Month includes an ever-expanding diversity of events in communities nationwide - but the biggest day of the month is Bike to Work Day. In 2019, Bike to Work Week will be May 13-19, with Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 17.

The National Center for Safe Routes to School hosts National Bike to School Day the second week of May. National Bike to School Day is today, May 9.

In 2019, National Bike to Work Day will be May 17. Forty percent of all trips in the U.S. are less than two miles, making bicycling a feasible and fun way to get to work. With increased interest in healthy, sustainable and economic transportation options, it’s not surprising that, from 2000 to 2013, the number of bicycle commuters in the U.S. grew by more than 62 percent.

Hundreds of American communities have been successful in increasing bicycle commuting by providing Bike to Work Week and Bike to Work Day events.

In fact, among the 51 largest U.S. cities, 43 hosted Bike to Work Day events in 2010. The City of Denver reported the highest rate of participation with one out of every 28 adults participating in its 2010 Bike to Work event. That effort makes a difference: Many people who participate in their Bike to Work Day promotion as first-time commuters become regular bike commuters.

But Bike Month is more than one day - or week! From fashion shows to group rides, local groups find unique ways to celebrate their diverse bike cultures and community pride.