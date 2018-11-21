Maxinkuckee Singers announce Christmas concert tour dates

The Maxinkuckee Singers, based in Culver, announced the concert schedule for their upcoming Christmas tour: “Home for The Holidays.”

The group, under the direction of Thomas Boys, and accompanied by pianist Betty Martens, warmly invites the community to come join them for a fun and festive evening of fine musical entertainment.

‘The Singers’ will perform a variety of Christmas-themed songs in varying musical styles – a repertoire that includes well-known holiday favorites,

Broadway showtunes; as well as pop, classical, and faith-based selections.

All concerts are free and open to the public; all concerts begin at 7:30 p.m., EST.

The Maxinkuckee Singers is a non-profit organization; any freewill donations made will be humbly and gratefully accepted.

Tour schedule:

PLYMOUTH: Tues., Nov. 27, 1st United Methodist Church, 400 N. Michigan St.

ROCHESTER: Thurs., Nov. 29, Community Presbyterian Church, 530 Jefferson St.

BREMEN: Tues., Dec. 4, Bremen Missionary Church, 2958 Elm Road

ARGOS: Thurs., Dec. 6, Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St.

PLYMOUTH: Mon., Dec. 10, United Church of Christ, 321 N. Center St.

KNOX: Tues., Dec. 11, Knox United Methodist, 201 S. Shield St.

CULVER: Wed., Dec. 12, Grace United Church of Christ, 307 N. Plymouth St.