Maxinkuckee Singers announce Christmas concert tour dates

Seated from left are Cindy Fry, Lenore Jones, Laura Snipes, Wendy Wise, Barb Gretter, Sarah Shaw, Julie Scott, Joy Ritenour and Kelly Miller. Standing from left are Becky Liechty, Matthew Sutton, Tony Hutchinson, Doug Nielsen, Thomas Boys, Dan Adams, Brian Liechty, Austin Saenz and Betty Martens. Not pictured is sound engineer Devon Gibbons.
Wednesday, November 21, 2018
CULVER

The Maxinkuckee Singers, based in Culver, announced the concert schedule for their upcoming Christmas tour: “Home for The Holidays.”

The group, under the direction of Thomas Boys, and accompanied by pianist Betty Martens, warmly invites the community to come join them for a fun and festive evening of fine musical entertainment.

‘The Singers’ will perform a variety of Christmas-themed songs in varying musical styles – a repertoire that includes well-known holiday favorites,

Broadway showtunes; as well as pop, classical, and faith-based selections.

All concerts are free and open to the public; all concerts begin at 7:30 p.m., EST.

The Maxinkuckee Singers is a non-profit organization; any freewill donations made will be humbly and gratefully accepted.

Tour schedule:

PLYMOUTH: Tues., Nov. 27, 1st United Methodist Church, 400 N. Michigan St.

ROCHESTER: Thurs., Nov. 29, Community Presbyterian Church, 530 Jefferson St.

BREMEN: Tues., Dec. 4, Bremen Missionary Church, 2958 Elm Road

ARGOS: Thurs., Dec. 6, Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St.

PLYMOUTH: Mon., Dec. 10, United Church of Christ, 321 N. Center St.

KNOX: Tues., Dec. 11, Knox United Methodist, 201 S. Shield St.

CULVER: Wed., Dec. 12, Grace United Church of Christ, 307 N. Plymouth St.

