Martin's Super Markets begins to 'Share the Warmth'

The Share the Warmth donation program is launching in all Martin’s Super Markets including its Plymouth store, located at 865 E. Jefferson St. The stores will partner with customers in efforts to buy and donate cold-weather clothing for both children and adults.

“We are collecting blankets, hats, mittens, gloves to donate to the Neighborhood Center,” said Chrissie Sutch, the Plymouth store’s Human Resource Coordinator and Community Affairs.

Each store will have a display featuring value-priced cold-weather items of clothing including blankets, hats, and mittens. Customers may choose one or more items and pay for them as they checkout. The items would then be deposited in the designated donation bins located near the checkout lanes.