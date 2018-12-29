Martinovic named Starke County Community Foundation's new director of development

The Northern Indiana Community Foundation (NICF) has named Jessica Martinovic as its Starke County Community Foundation (SCCF) Director of Development.

In this position, Jessica will be working with donors to help fulfill their charitable wishes in Starke County.

She will also be responsible for increasing awareness of Community Foundation services and expanding the Community Foundation’s role in enhancing the quality of life in Starke County.

Jessica’s journey with the Foundation began when she was awarded the 2011 Starke County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.

She then served as an SCCF intern and later the NICF Management Intern during her undergrad career.

Jessica returned to the Foundation in 2016 and has held the role of NICF Marketing & Communications Coordinator.

During this time, she earned her MA in English and Communications from Valparaiso University.

As a lifelong Starke County resident, Jessica is eager to serve the community she loves and to continue developing relationships with the many community members she’s gotten to know through her previous roles at the Foundation.

“I’m looking forward to serving our donors who fulfill their charitable wishes through the Community Foundation. Our grantees are doing amazing work in Starke County, and our Community Foundation family members really care about the well-being of our county. I’m eager to work together to improve the quality of life in our community forever,” said Jessica.

