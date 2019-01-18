Marshall, Starke counties under winter storm warning

Marshall County is under a winter storm warning through much of Saturday, but after the snow stops falling, and the wind stops blowing, frigid air moves in.

Snow was expected to spread through northern Indiana over Friday night with the storm expected to drop 4-6 inches of snow through Saturday evening. Higher amounts could fall in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The winter storm warning also includes Starke County.

The snowfall will be heaviest on Saturday.

The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency said the storm and winds of 30-35 mph could causing blowing and drifting snow, making driving hazardous on Saturday. Visibility will also be heavily impacted.

The winter storm warning went into effect at 9 p.m. Friday and goes through 7 p.m. Saturday, according to MCEMA.

If you have to drive, the emergency management agency is urging motorists to pack a flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said Friday that it will have a full call-out of plow drivers working over the weekend.

Once the snow tapers off, much cooler air is expected to move in.

The National Weather Service is predicting Saturday’s low temperature to be 6 degrees. Sunday’s high temperature will be 15 with a low of -1. The next chance for snow is on Tuesday, according to NWS.