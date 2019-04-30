Marshall, Starke counties under flash flood watch

Marshall and Starke counties are under a flash flood watch through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana.

The flash flood watch includes most of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.

The NWS is predicting 1-2 inches of rain through early Wednesday. The rainfall, combined with already saturated grounds, will increase the possibility of flooding.

As well, the weather service issued a flood warning for the Tippecanoe River at Ora. The river was at about 11.4 feet — short of the minor flood stage of 12 feet — Tuesday evening.

The NWS is predicting the river will crest at about 12.9 feet around 8 a.m. Friday and won’t fall below flood stage until Sunday morning.

At 13 feet, flooding starts to impact streets and homes in Monterey, according to the weather service.

The flood warning is through Sunday night and covers Marshall, Starke, Fulton, Pulaski and Kosciusko counties.

In Plymouth, the Yellow River was at about 10.08 feet Tuesday evening. Action stage for the river is 11 feet and its minor flood stage is 13 feet, according to NWS.

The weather service did not issue a flood warning for the Yellow River. It also did not offer a prediction on when or at what level the river will crest.

The weather service is calling for rain for much of the week, with thunderstorms and heavy showers possible at times. The sun is not expected to return until Friday.