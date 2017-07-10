Marshall, Starke counties under flash flood watch

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a flash flood watch for Marshall and Starke counties until 2 a.m. EDT Tuesday.

The NWS said thunderstorms are expected to redevelop late this afternoon into this evening across northern Indiana and northwest Ohio, and continue through midnight before diminishing.

There is a potential of 1 to 3 inches of rain tonight with localized higher amounts in the stronger showers and thunderstorms, and where thunderstorms track over the same locations repeatedly.

Many areas are saturated due to heavy rainfall over the past several days.

Additional heavy rainfall tonight may lead to flooding and flash flooding.

Along with Marshall and Starke counties, the flash flood watch covers portions of northern Indiana and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Adams, Allen IN, Blackford, Cass IN, Fulton IN, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Miami, Pulaski, Wabash, Wells, White, and Whitley. In northwest Ohio, Allen OH, Paulding, Putnam, and Van Wert.

Significant rises are possible on area streams and rivers, according to the NWS.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

Additional thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Severe weather may be possible but confidence is low at this time.