Marshall County Senior Expo providing free health screenings Oct. 18

On Friday, Oct. 18, The Marshall County Council on Aging will be handing out rather unconventional party favors in the form of free health screenings, flu shots, informative resources and opportunities to network among local healthcare providers at their 11th annual Senior Expo.

Sponsored by Centier Bank, The Center at Donaldson, Miller’s Merry Manor, Saint Joseph Health System, Pilgrim Manor, NIPSCO, TCU Insurance Agency, and Marshall County REMC, the event be held at Plymouth High School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Vendors will be at booths in the school’s auxiliary gym where people can stop by, visit and get information,” said event planner Tina Morales, “the food and great entertainment will be in the cafeteria.”

Community members of all ages are welcomed by the organization to attend the expo. Senior citizens and their caretakers are specifically encouraged to attend, as it will provide an opportunity to gather among other community members in similar conditions in addition to complimentary refreshments, free entertainment and free health screenings and counseling courtesy of Saint Joseph Health System.

According to the center for disease control, 21.8 percent of non-institutionalized U.S. citizens of age 65 years and older are in health conditions that can be classified as fair to poor. “Knowing your numbers is important to maintaining your health,” said Morales, “by taking advantage of the free health screenings offered at the expo, people can monitor their well-being,” The free health screenings offered will include blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, hemoglobin, cardiovascular risk assessment, balance testing, video otoscopic exam, and oximetry among others. Additionally, flu shots will be available as well.

A total of 46 to 47 vendors will be represented at the expo, including the event’s sponsors. For Morales, as well as other individuals involved with the production of the senior expo, dedicates a significant amount of time planning details such as the date and location of the event. “A group of great people serve on a large committee that meets monthly then weekly closer to the date of the event,” said Morales, “each person serves on at least one part of the committee.

In total, there are nine committees within this group. Throughout the events of the day, however, committee members can depend the large number of volunteers present to assist with registration, serving food, directing the flow of traffic, and any other form of services. “We love our volunteers!” Morales exclaimed.