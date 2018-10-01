Marshall County Right to Life Chain is Sunday in Plymouth

The first Sunday of every October is ‘National Life Chain Sunday’. Marshall County Right to Life (MCRTL) will be participating in a local life chain on Michigan Street from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7.

MCRTL President Paula Poisel emphasized, “Our mission is to share information not spread condemnation.” Poisel elaborated, “We do not want for anyone to feel shame for considering abortion. We really want to make sure that she has all the information available to enable her to make a fully informed decision.”

Poisel admitted, “We understand it is a very controversial subject. We take an informational and prayerful approach. Yes, we are a pro-life organization. We want to save both lives.”

Poisel shared her views on potential long term emotional effects, “There are times when a mother experiences life-long remorse for terminating her pregnancy. Whether the child is born or not, that woman has become a mother once her baby was conceived. That part of her identity will never change. We want to preserve both lives as she faces her future.”

Poisel shared her conviction, “It is unfortunate that there are organizations on both sides of this issue that fail to provide all the necessary information to women. While she may get a lot of medical information at a clinic, she may not be given the opportunity to explore her emotions about her decision. She may not be given a complete understanding of all the options that may be available to her besides abortion.”

On the other side of that token, Poisel admitted, “There are also organizations on the pro-life end of the issue that are too forceful and condemning. They make it difficult for a woman who is considering abortion to share her concerns in a loving environment without the feeling that she is being judged.”

Poisel admitted that there are a lot of variables including abuses that lead to unwanted pregnancies. While Poisel did not suggest that she had all the answers, she emphasized that MCRTL is eager to uphold their mission of sharing accurate information with a heart of compassion.

Poisel shared, “If we are able to reach just one person through our organization and through our events, just one who did not believe she had the resources or strength to continue on with her pregnancy, just one is enough to do what we do. In reality, by saving one, we are really saving two.”

No pre-registration is required to participate in the event. Participants are invited to park in the St. Michael’s parking lot and pick up a sign. The chain will be visible on Michigan Street for one hour on Sunday, Oct. 7 from 2-3 p.m.