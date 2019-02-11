Marshall County officials declare a watch level travel advisory

Shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, Marshall County officials implemented a watch level travel advisory, saying only essential travel such as to and from work or on emergency situations is recommended.

A watch level travel advisory means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public.

Emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

Earlier Wednesday, the National Weather Service declared a winter weather advisory for much of Northern Indiana, including Marshall and Starke counties.

The winter weather advisory is in effect through 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to NWS.

The weather conditions will likely make the Tuesday morning commute hazardous, according to the weather service.

“A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties,” the NWS said. “Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.”