Marshall County Neighborhood Center received van full of food

The Marshall County Neighborhood Center (MCNC) kept their doors open a little later Tuesday evening. Integrity Academy of Martial Arts (IAMA) not only donated a van full fo food to the center, but provided the man power to help unload it.

IAMA Head Instructor Chip Dean, Joe Choquette, Mark, Cathy and Damian Sage, and Landon and Luke Tyler volunteered their time and muscle to unload cereal, jelly, and non-perishable food items.

MCNC Director Chris Garner smiled, “I am so excited about this donation! Our volunteers and clients will be so happy.”

MCNC Alescha DeWitt shared, “This donation could not have come at a better time.”

Dean had not expected media exposure from the donation and humbly shared, “This wasn’t about publicity. We feel strongly about helping organizations that help the community so much.”

IAMA is a Martial Arts Academy specializes in Taekwondo and is located at 101 N. Michigan St.

