Marshall County Museum Ghost Walk

The 2017 Ghost Walk will embark promptly at 7:00 p.m. in the Marshall County Museum on Saturday, October 28th.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive between 6:30 and 6:50, purchase their tickets and get a group assignment. All groups start at the same time. Late comers will be added to groups that have already started. Tickets are $10. Children 14 and under are free.

The adventure will take over an hour as each group treks from floor to floor to hear every story. Interpreters assuming the persona of various Marshall County residents circa 1882 - 1950 will tell their stories revealing the development of our community. These stories will be told through the characters of businessman W. W. Hill (Kurt Garner), Culver Military Instructor Robert Rossow (Jeff Kenney), and Plymouth mother Josie Drake (Teressa Welborn).