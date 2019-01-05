Marshall County man gets more than 15 years for injuring PPD officer, other crimes

A Marshall County man was sentenced to over a decade in prison after he pleaded guilty to committing a series of crimes, including severely injuring a Plymouth police officer and sparking a manhunt in 2018.

Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen sentenced Aaron C. Sneed, 26, to 10 years in prison in December after Sneed pleaded guilty to a single count of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer.

Charges of resisting law enforcement and identity deception were dismissed as part of the plea agreement with the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to court documents and previous statements from law enforcement officials:

Plymouth police Officer Stuart Krynock stopped to check a parked pickup truck off of Chuck Glaub Drive in Centennial Park shortly after 9 p.m. Feb. 13.

Sneed was outside the truck at the time but initially gave a fake name. Krynock was eventually able to correctly identify Sneed and learned he had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

When Krynock tried taking Sneed into custody, he resisted and a struggle ensued. The officer’s right ankle was severely broken in the fight and Sneed was able to get away in the pickup.

Krynock was forced to crawl to his patrol and call for an ambulance. He was taken to Saint Joseph Health System Plymouth Medical Center for treatment.

Sneed was ultimately tracked the next afternoon to a location near Etna Green.

Plymouth police Chief Dave Bacon previously said Marshall County’s dispatch center reported that Sneed’s pickup had been spotted abandoned near 15B and Beach roads. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Plymouth police, Marshall County Drug Task Force and Winona Lake police found Sneed in some bushes behind a home.

That prison term will be served at the same time as another 10-year sentence Bowen handed down to Sneed after he pleaded guilty during the same court hearing to dealing methamphetamine.

In that case, Sneed sold about 3.5 grams of meth to an undercover informant working with the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team in May 2017, according to court papers.

As part of Sneed’s plea agreement with prosecutors in that case, charges of conspiracy to deal meth and possession of meth were dismissed.

