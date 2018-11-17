Marshall County families in need invited to ‘Warm Up’ with donated coats

Volunteers from Oliver Ford and other local businesses met up at Walmart on Friday to purchase coats that will be distributed at the Plymouth National Guard Armory this weekend.

Steve Keiser, who started the Warm Up Marshall County Coat Drive 20 years ago with support of Oliver general manager John Oliver III, said the initiative has provided more than 15,000 coats to Marshall County.

This year they expect to give out 900 between the coats that were donated and the ones they were able to purchase with money donations, which Keiser said is right on par for the drive.

At the end of the shopping spree, with seven carts of coats, the group was watching to see how close they had gotten to their $2,700 budget.

Community members in need of coats can visit the National Guard Armory, 1220 W. Madison St. in Plymouth, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.

