Marshall County Emergency Management hosting SKYWARN spotter training

Registration is open for SKYWARN® Spotter Training.

The training is being presented by the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana and is being hosted by Marshall County Emergency Management.

The training will be held at the Marshall County Building which is located at 112 W. Jefferson St., Plymouth in Room 203 on Thurs., Feb. 28 beginning at 6 p.m.

Check-in will begin one half hour prior to the training at 5:30 p.m.

Register online at http://marshallinspotter.eventzilla.net.

For those who don’t have access to the internet they may register by calling Marshall County Emergency Management Director Clyde Avery at 574-936-3740 or MetEd at 574-834-1104.

According to skywarn.org:

SKYWARN is a National Weather Service (NWS) program developed in the 1960s that consists of trained weather spotters who provide reports of severe and hazardous weather to help meteorologists make life-saving warning decisions.

Spotters are concerned citizens, amateur radio operators, truck drivers, mariners, airplane pilots, emergency management personnel, and public safety officials who volunteer their time and energy to report on hazardous weather impacting their community.

It is recommended that anyone who has an interest in public service and has access to communication (including amateur radio or HAM radio) to participate.

Volunteers are not limited to emergency personnel or first responders, but also include concerned citizens especially those who work closely with schools, churches and medical facilities to include long term care facilities.

Anyone who has ‘a responsibility for protecting others are also encouraged to become a spotter.’

According to the website those in attendance can expect for the training to take about two hours and will cover the basics of thunderstorm development, the fundamentals of storm structure, identifying potential severe weather features, information to report, how to report information, and basic severe weather safety.

Though not required it is recommended that those who plan to take advantage of the training complete the MetEd Online Spotter Training at https://www.meted.ucar.edu.

Simply type ‘spotter training’ in the search bar to be brought to the course.

Additional information about the program can be found at weather.gov and skywarn. org.

Questions can also be directed to Avery by emailing ema@co.marshall.in.us or calling 574-936-3740.