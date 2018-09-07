Marshall County EMA: Heavy weekend rains could bring flooding

The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency is warning of potential flooding Saturday and Sunday due to heavy rainfall.

“The remnants of Tropical Depression Gordon will move through the area this weekend,” EMA officials said in a statement. “Currently, the forecast is for the heavier rain to be near and south of U.S. 24. However, the exact track is not certain.”

Rainfall potential is 1.25-5 inches, according to the agency.

“The locations receiving the heaviest amount of rainfall could see flash flooding, flooding of low lying areas, ponding on road surfaces,” EMA officials said. “Some areas may have issues with river flooding.”

The Yellow River in Plymouth was at about 4.6 feet Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Action stage is 11 feet.

The Tippecanoe River was at about 6.8 feet Friday afternoon, according to Marshall County EMA.

“Residents who live in an area that is prone to flooding usually caused by heavy rain should be taking the necessary actions to be sure they and their property are safe and secure,” EMA officials said.