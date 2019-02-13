Marshall County Dancing with the Stars 2019 raised over $100K for Marshall County Neighborhood Center

‘Marshall County Dancing with the Stars 2019’ raised over $100,000 for Marshall County Neighborhood Center (MCNC).

Kim Farabaugh and Tammy Bowling won the dancing competition.

Executive Director MCNC Chris Garner shared that the event is the largest fundraiser for the center every year.

In addition to overseeing the day to day functions of the center, Garner has made a continued effort to raise awareness about the poverty plight and work with community leaders to develop and implement solutions to give a ‘hand up’ and not a ‘hand out’.

One of those efforts to raise awareness about the poverty plight was the ‘Poverty Simulation’ organized by Garner in January.

The event gave people suffering from poverty an opportunity to share their concerns with community leaders.

Garner developed a simulation of poverty experiences to illustrate the frustrations and barriers that people face when attempting to improve their lives.

