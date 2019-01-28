Marshall County Commissioners have upgraded the travel status to a watch level.

The Marshall County Commissioners have upgrade the travel status to a watch level.

Limit travel to necessary travel only.

If you don't have to drive, avoid doing so.

Be alert for drifting and icy roads.

Conditions may change quickly.

Always carry extra blankets and clothes in your vehicle during freezing temperatures.

Make sure your fuel tank is full and your cell phone is charged.

Slow down when driving and allow extra time to arrive at your destination as well as leaving extra room between your vehicle and other vehicles.

If you do slide off or are involved in an accident, call 9-1-1 and give your location.

Make sure exhaust pipes are clear of snow and leave your vehicle running to stay warm until help arrives.

Remember, in bad weather conditions, it may take help much longer to arrive, so plan accordingly to stay warm.

With the subzero temps expected, skin will frostbite and hypothermia will set in very quickly.

A wind chill warning goes into effect Tuesday through Thursday with wind chills dropping below -40, according to the National Weather Service.