Marshall County BZA had full schedule

Marshall County Board of Zoning Appeals had a full schedule at its Tuesday meeting.

Members present were Stan Klotz, Trent Bennett, Mark Wickizer and Jeff Gustafson.

David W. Shadek Jr. was approved for a Variance of Developmental Standard to reduce the ROW (Right of Way) setback from 30’ to 15’ to build an attached garage on his property located on Latonka Trail in Culver.

Shadek had been approved previously but the variance had expired because it was granted more than two years ago. David and Sandi

Mrozinski were approved for a reduction on the lakeside setback from 45’ to 13’ on a property located on Channelwood Lane in Bremen. The couple requested the variance in order to build a covered porch.

Bennet shared, “In cases involving water front properties we want to ensure that the neighbors views of the water front won’t be limited.”

Bennet asked, “Though we haven’t heard any objections by way of correspondence or in person tonight, have you spoken to your neighbors to confirm that they are okay with this?”

David Mrozinski replied in the affirmative that he did discuss his desires to build the porch and the neighbors

he spoke with were not opposed.

