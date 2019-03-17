March 17 is Feast of St. Patrick and St. Patty’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is March 17 and is commonly celebrated by wearing green to avoid the traditional ‘pinch’.

Patrick died March 17, 493, thus the celebration of his feast day, but who was St. Patrick and why is he remembered by wearing green?

Though the exact date and place of Patrick’s birth are not confirmed, it is believed he was born around 387, the son of Calpurnius and Conchessa.

When he was 16 years old he was brought captive to Ireland where he served as a herdsman to a master who was not Christian.

After his escape, he committed his life in service to God.

Tradition holds that Patrick converted many pagans in Ireland to Christianity.

THREE LEAVED CLOVER

Legend holds that the shamrock or three leaved clover was considered sacred among the Druids because of its three leaves.

The Druids, among other pagan cultures, held the number three in high esteem.

It is suggested that St. Patrick used their beloved symbol to explain to them the ‘Holy Trinity’ thus converting many to Christianity.

The three leaves of the clover representing God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Ghost in one plant.

The clover, shamrock, or ‘trefoil’ has become the emblem of Ireland.

CELTIC CROSS

Legend holds that Patrick incorporated local cultural traditions with Christianity.

Patrick is credited with including the emblem of a sun, highly esteemed in Irish Culture, and the Christian cross, which is still common today and referred to as the Celtic Cross.

