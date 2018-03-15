Man sentenced for role in $300K Bremen wire theft

Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen sentenced Arturas Pivoris, 33, of Bollingbrook, Ill., last week to three years in prison after Pivoris pleaded guilty to a single count of burglary, a Level 5 felony with a sentencing range of one to six years. The advisory sentence is three years.

In an agreement with prosecutors, two counts of theft, both Level 5 felonies, were dismissed.

Pivoris won’t be going to prison, said Deputy Prosecutor Lynn Berndt, who handled the case for the prosecutor’s office.

“Between the time that he was previously incarcerated and the time that he was being supervised by the Marshall County Community Corrections program, he had completed service of the sentence at the time of sentencing,” Berndt said Wednesday via email.

Read more about this in Thursday's edition of the Pilot News.