Man gets 13 years in prison for meth dealing, other cases

A Macy man was sentenced to over a decade in prison after he pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine in Argos in July 2017.

Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen sentenced Gunnar E.W. Vanhorn, 26, earlier this month to 10 years in prison after Vanhorn pleaded guilty to a single count of dealing meth. The charge is a Level 4 felony punishable by two to 12 years. The average sentence is six years.

According to court documents:

Vanhorn sold 3.9 grams of meth to an undercover informant working with the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team in July 2017. The sale took place in the parking lot of an Argos restaurant. The amount paid for the drug wasn’t disclosed in the court papers.

The dealing charge against Vanhorn was filed in December 2017 and he was arrested in January, according to court documents.

Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman said Vanhorn will actually serve a total of 13 years to resolve other, unrelated charges in both Marshall and Fulton counties, including another charge of dealing meth and counts of burglary.

Plymouth-based attorney Christopher R. Berdahl served as Vanhorn’s public defender. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tami Napier represented the prosecutor’s office.

Vanhorn’s earliest possible release date is in August 2027, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.