Man gets 12 years for drug deal robbery in Tippecanoe

A 21-year-old Warsaw man will spend the next 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty recently to committing an armed robbery during what was to be a drug deal in Tippecanoe in April.

Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen handed down that sentence to Zarre A. Fitzpatrick after Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty Nov. 7 to armed robbery and dealing in methamphetamine.

Bowen sentenced Fitzpatrick to 12 years on the armed robbery charge and three years on the dealing meth count. The sentence was part of a plea agreement with the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office.

The sentences will be served at the same time, according to the sentencing order. None of the prison term was suspended.

The armed robbery charge is a Level 3 felony punishable by three to 16 years. The average sentence is nine years.

The dealing meth count was a Level 5 felony punishable by one to six years. The average sentence is three years.

Fitzpatrick still faces charges of dealing meth as a Level 2 felony and possession of meth as a Level 4 felony in Fulton County. The circumstances surrounding those allegations weren’t available. A trial date has not been set.

Plymouth-based attorney Edward Ruiz handled his Marshall County case and is defending him in the Fulton County case. Deputy Prosecutor Lynn Berndt handled the case locally.

The Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team Drug arrested Fitzpatrick and Kayleigh M. Eherenman, 25, of Pierceton, on suspicion of armed robbery and dealing meth in May.

According to court documents:

Fitzpatrick and Eherenman met with a confidential informant in late April to sell the informant meth. During the transaction, however, Fitzpatrick drew a handgun and stole $200 in buy money. UNIT members gave the cash to the informant to make the purchase.

The robbery took place in Tippecanoe, but an exact address wasn’t stated in the court documents.

After the robbery undercover officers followed the vehicle Fitzpatrick and Eherenman were in until it was pulled over by uniformed officers.

When officers searched the couple’s vehicle they discovered a .357 Magnum- and 9mm-replica BB guns inside the vehicle.

Officers also found the stolen money and a little under a gram of meth.

A trial date for Eherenman has not yet been set. Bowen set a Thursday, Jan. 24, deadline to file a plea agreement.

Eherenman was being held in the Marshall County Jail on $50,000 cash bond late Friday, jail officials said.