Man faces charges for minor’s skull fracture and alleged meth dealing

A pretrial conference was held earlier this week for a man charged with neglect of a dependent that resulted in a child’s skull fracture and, in a separate case, dealing methamphetamine.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department arrested Otho T. Pulluaim Jr., 29, in late March on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, and dealing meth, a Level 3 felony.

