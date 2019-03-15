Man arrested after shots fired in Plymouth home

A Plymouth man was arrested on suspicion of criminal recklessness after he allegedly fired shots inside a city residence Thursday evening.

Plymouth police arrested Andrew N. Meloy, 29, of the Plymouth, shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Plymouth police Chief Dave Bacon said in a news release that officers were called to a home at 823 N. Michigan St., near Harrison Street, after dispatchers received a report of shots fired inside the residence.

