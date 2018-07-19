Mail Pouch Tobacco advertisement stolen

The Marshall County Sheriff's Department released a statement Wednesday that on Tuesday, July 17 it was reported to the them that a large advertisement for "Mail Pouch Tobacco" had been stolen off of an older shed in the 6000-blk of Lincoln Highway. This advertisement was painted on the side of the shed`s individual wood planks with each individual plank being removed and stolen.

The Marshall County Sheriff`s Department is requesting individuals who have information in regards to the theft to contact the department at 574-936-3187.