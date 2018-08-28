Local teams in full slate of action

Tennis

Bremen shut out by NorthWood

NAPPANEE - Bremen’s tennis team was shut out by NorthWood on the road by a 5-0 final.

•NORTHWOOD 5, BREMEN 0

at NorthWood

#1 Singles - Wes Troyer (NW) def Mark Bahr (B) 6-3, 6-2

#2 Singles - Ben Vincent (NW) def Carson Miller (B) 6-4, 6-3

#3 Singles - Landon Holland (NW) def Dawson Hickman (B) 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-4

#1 Doubles - Trajan Schwartz/Jack Wysong (NW) def Shay Kyser/Trevor Devine (B) 6-3, 6-0

#2 Doubles - Grant Topping/Dawson Bley (NW) def Brett Yelaska/ Cale Brown (B) 6-3, 7-6 (3)

JV

#1 Singles - Chase Horner (NW) def Taylor Richards (B) 8-5

#2 Singles - Mason Porter (B) def Nate Clickovich (NW) 8-4

#3 Singles - Brad Demitruk (NW) def Cody Fritz (B) 8-1

#4 Singles - Trenton Martin (NW) def Corey Schmidt (B) 8-3

#5 Singles - Mason Porter (B) def Wes Steiner (NW) 8-0

#1 Doubles - Zach Parisi/Bryce Harner (NW) def Jack Barnes/Andy Aguayo (B) 9-8 (10-8)

#2 Doubles - Jack Barnes/Taylor Richards (B) def Sean Hogan/Andrew McCoy (NW) 8-1

#3 Doubles - Cody Fritz/Corey Schmidt (B) def Alex Bowers/Karson Kirby 8-1

The Lions fall to 5-3 in a hard fought match against the Panthers. The next match for Bremen will be at New Prairie on Thursday at 5 PM Eastern time.

Triton shuts out LaVille

LAKEVILLE - Triton swept a tennis match from LaVille by a 5-0 score.

•TRITON 5, LAVILLE 0

at LaVille

#1 singles - John Gardner (T) def Zach Rutherford (LV) 6-1, 6-0

#2 singles - Jared Bules (T) def David Clayton (LV) 6-0, 6-0

#3 singles #1 & #2 doubles LaVille forfeit.

Girls soccer

Lady Lancers get shut out win

LAKEVILLE - The Lady Lancers possessed the ball well to tally another win on the season.

Kelsey Aschenbrenner played a free kick across the goal face to find Shelfie Zeiger who connected to find the back of the net which opened the scoring for the Lancers in the 45th minute of play. Kylie Gorka picked the team’s second goal beating the defender and slipping a shot right into the upper 90 of the goal post.

Cory Hess and Abbi Creager dominated the holding midfield positions. Trynitie Cox picked up her second shut out in goal this season.

The Lancers are 3-1 and are on the road Thursday to play the Lady Rockies of Plymouth.

•LAVILLE 2, MISHAWAKA 0

at LaVille

LaVille Stats:

Shots on Goal: 17

Goalie Saves: 12 (Trynitie Cox)

Corners: 3

Mishawaka Stats:

Shots on Goal: 11

Goalie Saves: 15

Corners: 2

Scoring:

LV- Shelfie Zeiger (Kelsey Aschenbrenner) 45th min

LV- Kylie Gorka 64th min

Golf

CGA shoots past Knox

KNOX - Culver Girls Academy - ranked ninth in the state this week by the Indiana High School Girls Coaches Association - took a a win over Knox in girls golf action by a final of 175-235.

Medalist for the match was the Academy’s Lucy Pugh with a 39. Amanda Kurteff and Katie Shin had 40’s, Kylie Wolff had a 56 and Erin Postma had a 64.

Knox was led by Sarah Stephenson with a 57. Kirsten Bauer had a 58, Kaitlyn Krueger had a 59. Kaiya Wagoner had 61 and Courtney Watson had a 64.

Bremen outshoots Jimtown

BREMEN - The Lady Lions picked up an NIC golf win with a 270-185 decision over Jimtown.

The Lady Lions are now 9-1 in the NIC Conference led by Caitlyn Myers and Hannah Rowe (45), Kailey Simmons (47), and Olivia Kelty (48).

Volleyball

Lady Lancers fall to Goshen

LAKEVILLE - The Lady Lancers were in action in the Dale E Cox Gymnasium to take on Goshen High School and fell in straight sets.

The defense was led in dig by Charlet Kapke with 15 and Isabella Kertai with 13. Blocking was lead by Olivia Goze with a solo block and Allison Medors and Rebekah Beehler teamed up with two block assists.

The offense was lead by Sydney Coblentz with eight assists and an ace each for Charlet Kapke and Alaina Kertai. Attacks were handled by Rebekah Beehler, Isabella Kertai and Allison Medors with two each.