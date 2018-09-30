LJH student Meg Robinson will be on Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour this week

Singer-Songwriter, Joe Martyn Ricke and his band, The Miracle Machine, will appear this week on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour.

Originally from south Texas, Ricke’s work is influenced by Jackson Brown and Elvis and because he is an English Professor at Taylor University, he also credits Shakespeare and C.S. Lewis for his inspiration.

His songs are remarkably personal and carry a great deal of hope inside them.

George Schricker, director of Wild Rose Moon Performing Arts Center remarks, “His songwriting is uniquely passionate, carrying within it larger themes of the life and death struggles which can confront each one of us—they are full of love and loss and are deeply moving.”

Sean Hoffman (Goldmine Pickers & Goat’s Beards) and John Bahler (Stampede String Band) make up the Miracle Machine and provide Joe with some marvelous harmony vocals and lead work on the fiddle and guitar.

In addition, Plymouth’s own Meg Robinson, from Lincoln Junior High, will share one of her original tunes.

Both Joe and Meg have been regulars at The Wild Rose Moon Open Mic Nights on the first and third Wednesdays of each month.

The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour will air at 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, on WVPE (88.1) Public Radio. It will also air on WTCA at noon Saturday, Oct. 6, on WTCA 1050 AM and 106.1 FM.

If you miss the broadcast you can catch it later at: http://www.wvpe.org/topic/ wild-rose-moon-radio-hour.