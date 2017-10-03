Listenberger appointed to parks board

Mayor Mark Senter swore-in Plymouth native and former parks board member Robert Listenberger on Monday shortly before the board’s regularly scheduled meeting.

“I’ve done a lot of volunteering with the parks department,” said Listenberger, a 1983 graduate of Plymouth High School. “I’ve been interested in the parks for years.”

Listenberger works in the food service industry. The father of three daughters owns a KFC franchise in Marion, he said.

Listenberger served on the parks board for about two years, beginning in about 2013, he said. He was forced to resign from the board when he moved out of town.

Listenberger replaces Allie Shook, who resigned from the board to become the parks department’s pool and recreation manager. She had been on the parks board for about two years.