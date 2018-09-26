Lions in running for conference title

It doesn't get much better than unbeaten and Bremen's Lions have done it in style.

Averaging over 40 points a game offensively and surrendering slightly over ten per game on defense, the Lions took a big NIC victory a week ago over top ten ranked Marian.

"I think we are definitely on the right track and reaching the goals that we set for ourselves at the beginning of the season," said Bremen coach Jordan Leeper. "The biggest thing right now is that we are healthy. We've got a couple guys out but the upper class men right now are healthy and they're the ones that are leading us where we want to go.

"Offensively we keep getting a little better each week and that's good for us," said Leeper. "Defensively we just continue to play fast and aggressive and physical and when you can control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball that helps a ton.

The senior dominated team is playing like a team that is battle tested. That experience has been a big part of the success.

"When they've seen the game they aren't surprised by the physicality of the game, the speed and the pressure of playing under the lights, when they are used to playing on Friday night they are more level headed," said Leeper. "They understand the game a lot better."

"The biggest thing is playing fast mentally and react to a situation instantly is the goal," said Leeper. "When you think, you play slow. It doesn't matter how fast you are physically. It's the goal of every team to be mentally fast so you can play fast physically."

Another conference game on the road this week presents the first in a series of challenging contest to round out the Lions season.

"We are in the fortunate situation that we have something to play for," said Leeper. "We are in the drivers seat to take our conference championship. Our kids haven't been in that situation yet and our kids are owning that challenge. It's giving us a little bit more of a drive, especially coming off a big win."

They will need that drive playing South Bend Washington at School Field on Friday.

"I see an explosive offense (for Washington) that has the ability to do a lot of things really well," said Leeper. "They have a quarterback who can throw it and a running back that's really quick. When you get a combination of that you need to be on your A game or they'll hit you."

It will also be a game on turf.

"Our kids don't have a lot of experience playing on turf, but we have to take care of the things we can control," said Leeper. "We need to have a physical aggressive game and control the line of scrimmage. We need to go in with a workman's attitude and put in a good night's work."

Game time is 7 p.m. Friday at School Field in South Bend.