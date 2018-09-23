Lions remain unbeaten, down No. 9 Marian

Two ranked teams facing off with first place in the conference on the line and one team trying to keep a perfect record intact; how could this game match the hype? It did.

Thanks to a stout defense and another big night by Nathan Mullen running the ball, Bremen defeated Mishawaka Marian, 21-14, at Bunge Field Friday. The win puts the sixth-ranked (Class 2A) Lions at 6-0 overall, and 4-0 in the Northern Indiana Conference South Division. The Knights, who came in ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, fall to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the NIC.

“That was an absolute slugfest,” said Bremen head coach Jordan Leeper. “They are a very physical and aggressive team and they took us out of a lot of things we are pretty good at.”

