Lions, Jimtown renew rivalry on Friday

This is the week of “the” game for Bremen’s Lions as the Jimtown rivalry is renewed in Elkhart Friday night.

“It goes back a ways into the ‘90s. A lot of our kids can remember watching these games,” said Bremen coach Jordan Leeper. “Whenever Bremen and Jimtown get together, it's a good hard-nosed football game.”

The game has a storied history with some classic battles over the years and this week could be another of those with the Jimmies young team looking for an identity and Bremen hoping to continue a trend that started a couple of weeks ago, getting better each time out. The Lions were big winners over South Bend Washington.

“Our kids executed very well when they do that we're a pretty good football team,” said Leeper. “We were able to run the football and control the clock in the second half. First half was kind of slow but we were able to control the line of scrimmage and run up some yardage in the second half.”

Watching film of the Jimmies Leeper knows that his team has their work cut out for them.

“They are a good football team,” said Leeper. “They are well coached. They have some big kids and have some kids that can run the football. They are very young this year so we have a lot of newcomers to look for on film but they have a lot of talent.

“The quarterback (Clay Campbell) poses a risk as the coaches kid,” said Leeper. “He knows football and whenever you get a kid in that spot that knows football he can do some good thing.”

Jimtown poses some other specific threats to the Lions.

“I think their ability to run the football the most,” said Leeper. “When they get into that 'Jimtown' offense with the three running backs in the backfield and they run the ball right at you, I think that's the most explosive weapon that they have. You don't know who has the ball all the time, they run hard and they have some big guys up front that can really set the line of scrimmage.”

Leeper and his squad have been thinking about one thing this week at practice.

“We have to continue to get better,” said Leeper. “Take care of the football is probably the most important thing and eliminate the mistakes.”

Game time is 7 p.m. at Jimtown High School.