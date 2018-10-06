Lions end emotional week with loss

In another classic Bremen-Jimtown football game, a late defensive stand ultimately was the difference as the Jimmies held off the Lions, 35-28, at Don Bunge Field Friday night.

It was a very emotional night for the Bremen faithful, as it was Homecoming, a number of Wall of Fame members were recognized and a moment of silence was held in honor of longtime trainer Kelli Myers, who passed away suddenly earlier in the week. On top of all that, the football team is in the midst of a special season and a victory would have meant a perfect run through the Northern Indiana Conference South Division.

Even with the loss though, the fourth-ranked (Class 2A) Lions (7-1, 5-1 NIC South) are guaranteed at least a share of its first-ever NIC title and could still win it outright depending on the outcome of Marian’s (4-1 NIC South) game at South Bend Washington next week.

Read more about this in this weekend’s edition of the Pilot News.