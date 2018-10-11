Lions Club to flip pancakes over Fall Fest weekend

From 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 13 crowds of those in attendance of the weekend’s Fall Fest activities will have the opportunity to enjoy a breakfast of Pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and fruit at the Lions Club Headquarters at the Vandalia railroad depot.

Jill Neidlinger, the president of the Culver chapter, stated that roughly 50 percent of the fundraiser’s total proceeds will to Culver Elementary School’s Adopt a Teacher program while other 50 percent will be funding research for pediatric cancer at Lions Club International.

Though the organization hosts a breakfast themed fundraiser every year during the month of October, this occasion marks the first time in which the proceeds raised will go toward a specific cause. “We wanted to support the kids in the community and this is been a project that several people have talked about,” said Neidlinger, “The Pediatric Cancer is a cause for our current District Governor of the Lion’s Club in the Indiana District 25 G.”

