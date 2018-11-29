Link to Hope to hold ‘A Night to Shine’

Independent Consultant with Paparazzi Jewelry Jennalee Allbee is joining forces with Angie Kain of Upper 111 to raise funds for Link to Hope (LTH) this holiday season.

The event will be held at 111 1/2 N. Michigan St. in downtown Plymouth.

Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. Fri., Dec. 14.

Executive Director of LTH Jim Smart shared, “We are accepting non-perishable food item donations at the door for the Grace Food Pantry in Bremen.”

Cash and carry Paparazzi jewelry items will be available for purchase for $7 each.

Appetizers and refreshments will be available for guests.

Smart emphasized, “This time of year can be really challenging for those whose jobs are impacted by adverse weather conditions. One setback such as car trouble can lead to the loss of a job. The money raised from this event will help people in Marshall County pay rent or utilities.”

Smart shared, “We also see people who simply don’t make a livable wage who struggle economically. They are working but their present income is not always enough to make ends meet when it’s time to turn up the heat.”

Smart symphathized, “We also see individuals and families seeking help after exhausting help at the other non-profit organizations in Marshall County. The need is truly greater than the supply. We want to do our part in helping the community and provide a service for those in need.”

Monetary donations are always accepted and appreciated.

Donations can be mailed to Link to Hope; P.O. Box 221, Plymouth, IN 46563.

Those who have questions about volunteering with LTH are invited to contact Jim Smart on Facebook through the Link To Hope Facebook page.

The event is listed on the Link to Hope FB page and further updates can be found there.