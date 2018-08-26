Lincoln Jr. High sports briefs

Jr. High football

Red Storm wins thriller

PLYMOUTH - The 8th grade Red Storm football team opened its season in thrilling fashion, defeating Logansport, 22-20, at the Rockpile. The first half had the Berries ahead 12- 0, but the Red Storm battled back. Easton Strain returned a kick for a touchdown to jumpstart the comeback, followed by two more TD’s from Strain and Brock Jensen. As time was ticking down the Red Storm defense led by Andy Young, Shane Abberger, Ben Sayavongsing, Alex Johnson, and Evan Nettrouer pushed the Berries back into the end zone for a closing safety and the victory.

Lakeview slips past LJH

PLYMOUTH - The Lincoln Red Storm 8th grade football team hosted Lakeview for its second game of the season. The Tigers are the reigning champs of the conference and won 14-6. The Tigers first drive turned into a touchdown and led Lincoln at halftime, 8-0. Into the start of the second half, three turnovers were caused by the Lincoln defense causing the opportunity to setup Roman Snedeker for a touchdown to make it 8-6. Alan Barrera had a interception and was an example of the courage the Red Storm showed in the game.

Lincoln 7th falls to Lakeview

PLYMOUTH - The seventh grade Red Storm had its first game last night as the took on Warsaw Lakeview at the Rockpile falling by an 8-6 final.

It was a battle all night as both teams were scoreless in the first half. Warsaw scored with about 3 mins left in the third quarter to make it 8-0. The Red Storm came back got right back into it on the very next offensive play on a long run to make it 8-6. Lincoln failed to get the extra points and the stalemate continued the rest of the game with Lincoln getting its first loss of the season.

The Red Storms next game is at Bremen Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 5 p.m.