LifePlex offers boxing for people with Parkinson’s

You should never underestimate what someone can do if they put their mind to it, according to Cindy Reister; and to her, that includes LifePlex’s Rock Steady Boxing class for people who have Parkinson’s disease.

Reister, a service steward at LifePlex, and personal trainer Vickie Beam became certified Rock Steady Boxing coaches in June, and began hosting classes in the second week of October.

Reister said there are 12 people signed up for the class right now, and anyone with Parkinson’s is welcome to join.

“We meet three times a week, an hour and a half each time,” Reister said. “And these people are here, they don’t like to miss it.”

Participant Shelly Drang has had Parkinson’s for 13 years.

She said the comradery of the group has kept her coming back, but she was excited about the program from the get-go.

“I came in for rehab, and there was a poster on the wall for (Rock Steady), and I just signed myself up immediately,” she shared. “The doctor I worked for years ago said, ‘Just keep moving; don’t just get into your easy chair and stay there.’

“Now I get to tell people, ‘Well, I’ve taken up boxing!’ They usually all go, ‘Oh, sure she has,’” she added with a laugh.

