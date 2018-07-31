Lauren and Alison Manges attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center

Lauren Manges recently attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. Her sister, Alison Manges, also attended Advanced Space Academy at the same facility.

Lauren will be entering the 8th grade at Lincoln Junior High for the 2018-2019 academic school year. Her mother, Jill, shared, “Lauren wants to be an engineer and work for NASA. This was an opportunity to let her explore that interest.”

Alison will be entering her Junior year at Plymouth High School. Alison attended the Advanced Space Academy to explore what options may be available to her. Jill shared, “Though Alison is undecided about what she wants to do professionally. I am hoping this will help her develop some career ideas.”

Their mother, Jill, went years ago and wanted the girls to have the same opportunity to experience it.

The program lasts a week and focuses on science, technology, engineering and math - commonly known as STEM. Additionally, the project based nature of the program develops teamwork, leadership and problem solving skills.