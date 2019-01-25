Last second shot dooms Pilgrims

It's always been a tough place to play for Plymouth's Pilgrims and Friday was no different as Northridge was able to pull the upset at home on a last second shot and take a 62-59 win.

Plymouth trailed by 12 at the third quarter break, clawed by to tie and with the game knotted at 59, the Raiders were able to force a turnover with :30 left and with time expiring, Carter Stoltzfus hit a jumper from near the volleyball line as the buzzer went off to give his team the win.

It was part of a 20 point night for Stoltzfus who hit seven of nine shots. He came into the game averaging four points a game.

"They are an explosive team, they spread the court very well, having their big kid out (Alex Stauffer with an injury) they really played fearless tonight," said Plymouth coach Ryan Bales. "They played at a different level. You have to give them a lot of credit."

"Our kids showed some fight at the end," he said. "I was proud of them that they didn't give up. It's a tough one to swallow when you scrape and climb back into the game like that, but (Stoltzfus) hurt us all night."

"Sometimes when a kid goes down another kid has to step up," said Bales. "That's a shot we want him (Stoltzfus) taking at the end it was what we wanted to do to make him hit a pull up jumper in that situation and you have to give him a lot of credit."

Northridge ended the night hitting 61 percent from the field on the night. Meanwhile Plymouth was not far behind hitting 54 percent of their shots as a team. Clay Hilliard had 23 points, 13 of 13 from the free throw line, Cole Filson added 16 and Jake Reichard had 12.

The Raiders made the Pilgrims play their game for three quarters until Plymouth came charging back.

"They played very quick but very smart I think we may have gotten caught up in some emotions," said Bales. "Sometimes that makes you forget about doing the little things you need to do to win games, because maybe you're trying too hard to make a play."

The loss ends Plymouth's winning streak at seven and moves them to 12-4 on the year with a game next Thursday against Goshen. Northridge is now 7-8 on the year.

•NORTHRIDGE 62, PLYMOUTH 59

at Northridge

Plymouth 17 8 13 21-59

Northridge 14 19 19 10 - 62

Plymouth (59) - hilliard 5 13-13 23, Carmichael 1 0-0 2, Filson 6 3-4 16, Reichard 4 2-3 12, Tremaine 0 0-0 0, Dolan 2 0-0 6, Barron 0 0-0 0, Winkle 0 0-0 0, Himes 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 18-20 59.

Northridge (62) - Bowman 2 0-0 5, Stoltzfus 7 2-2 20, Seegert 2 0-2 5, Vogt 4 0-0 10, Knepp 2 0-0 4, Smith 2 0-1 4, Erekson 5 3-3 14. Totals 24 5-8 62.

3 Pt. FG - Plymouth 5-13 (Reichard, Dolan 2), Northridge 9-18 (Stoltzfus 4).

Rebounds - Plymouth 16 (Filson 4), Northridge 14 (Knepp 5).

Assists - Plymouth 12 (Reichard 4), Northridge 14 (Smith 4).

Steals - Plymouth 6 (Hilliard 4), Northridge 4 (Seegert 3).

Turnovers - Plymouth 14, Northridge 13.

Fouls (Fouled out) - Plymouth 15, Northridge 17.